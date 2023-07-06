Underage girl with learning disability missing for 18 days located in Camp Pendleton barracks: Family

An underage girl from the Spring Valley area, reported missing by her family on June 10, was found last week inside the barracks at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to the girl's family.

The girl has learning disabilities and was found in the barracks June 28 by military police, according to the aunt.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Lt. David LaDieu told NBC 7 that the only involvement their department had was recovering the juvenile because she was listed as missing from their jurisdiction.

A photo shared on social media earlier this week showed a handcuffed Marine being escorted by military police on base on June 28. Captain Chuck Palmer of Camp Pendleton-based 1st Marine Logistics Group confirmed a Marine was taken into custody and questioned by NCIS about his involvement with the girl.

A photo taken June 28, 2023 and shared via social media showing a Camp Pendleton marine being taken into custody for questioning after a young girl was found in the barracks of Camp Pendleton.

"We can confirm that a Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services on June 28, 2023, as seen on social media July 2, 2023," Captain Palmer told NBC 7. "The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities."

The Marine, who has not been identified or officially charged as of Thursday, remains in the custody of his command, according to Palmer.

“The security looked her in the face and allowed this man to bring a minor on to base," the girl's aunt, Cassandra Perez, said. "Due to her age, she could not have given this consent.”

Both LaDieu and Palmer directed further questions regarding the investigation to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston told NBC 7, "Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on, confirm details relating to, or confirm the existence of ongoing investigations."

Perez is demanding a transparent investigation to hold those responsible, accountable.

“We hope you would join us in calling and demanding both release of details as well as the pursuit of justice," added Perez.

Besides NCIS, Perez said there is a separate investigation being conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department into the girl's disappearance.