Uncovering Black Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Oceanside

Black entrepreneurship was the focus of a play shown at two schools in Oceanside.

The Oceanside Historical Society, owner of Bliss Tea & Treats and partners organized the play to highlight the local history of Black entrepreneurship in Oceanside.

“Everyone is here today to experience Black Pioneers, the celebration of entrepreneurs in Oceanside,” Owner of Bliss Tea & Treats, Rushell Gordon said.

The first Black entrepreneur in Oceanside was Charles Etta, who was highlighted in the play.

The story of Charles Etta continues to inspire many people.

“Charles Etta, she came to Oceanside, she got married and she worked for a restaurant, and then she opened her own restaurant and in spite of all of the adversities that she faced, she was able to be a restaurant owner for quite some time here in Oceanside,” Gordon said.

The Oceanside Historical Society is compiling a list of current Black-owned businesses in the City of Oceanside.

According to the San Diego & Imperial Small Business Development Center, approximated 5% of businesses in San Diego County are Black-owned.

Organizers of the play hope that highlighting the achievements of Black entrepreneurs spurs more entrepreneurship.

“I think it’s going to inspire a lot of people. I think it’s going to inspire people that are going to seek out Black-owned businesses to support them and I think, and I hope it’s going to inspire students who watch this program regardless of color, regardless of background, to go for it and live their dream,” said Kristi Hawthorne, Director of the Oceanside Historical Society.