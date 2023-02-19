Ukrainian Refugees Struggle to Find Peace, 1 Year After Start of War

The Mushchenkos arrived in San Diego last year with their two young boys and a couple of bags in hand.

Their hope was that the war in Ukraine would soon be over but one year later, they are still here, working to build a life they never imagined having.

“Now we say we have one life before and one life after this day,” said Oxana Mushchenko, a Ukrainian refugee.

Oxana’s two boys, ages 6 and 16, are enrolled in school. Along with her husband, she recently obtained a work permit.

“I now have two works,” said Oxana Mushchenko. “One of them part-time and another part-time," she added.

The Mushchenkos are slowly setting down roots but they say it's been a process that has been anything but easy.

“It was a difficult year,” said Oxana Mushchenko. “I think all Ukrainians now have two lives; one of them is in Ukraine because we have family, friends, and colleagues, and the second [one is that] we try to build a new life here.”

Oxana’s mother and her stepson and his family are still in Ukraine.

“They try to live in this life, in this situation but it's not normal life,” said Oxana Mushchenko.

It’s been one year of concern and fears over their safety but she says, she hasn’t been alone.

“My usual morning started with reading the news and yes I had stress after the news but when I visit the House of Ukraine or I take part in events, it helps me with my mental health,” said Oxana Mushchenko.

Like many refugee families, the House of Ukraine has become a sanctuary. It’s a place Oxana goes to not only find strength but also support her country.

She said her hopes of returning home aren’t lost, but for now she’s focused on her life here in the U.S. and making sure no one forgets about her home country.

“We can't forget about Ukraine,” said Oxana Mushchenko. “If we still show how we can support Ukraine, maybe people will believe in us.”