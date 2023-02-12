Art Show in Sherman Heights Features Works of Ukrainian Artists

Just ahead of the one-year mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a San Diego museum is highlighting the works of Ukrainian artists.

“We’re featuring five artists. They’re all Ukrainian-born, and some are refugees. Some are stuck here in the U.S. while their loved ones are back in Ukraine,” said Louise Torio, President of The Friends of Villa Montezuma.

Much of the artwork is full of life. A side of pre-war Ukraine that many people may not be familiar with.

“Traditionally Ukrainian motifs are bright and vibrant,” said Torio.

Many of the artists who are featured The HeArt & Soul of Ukraine show the bright and positive landscape of Ukraine but then there’s the darkness of war. One of the art pieces is painted on an air mattress. It shows people huddled in bomb shelters. Just above, the bodies of people who didn’t make it. Windows are flying in the air, showing what happens when bombs hit apartment buildings in Ukraine.

“This is what people are trying to work through this is why artists are trying to expose others to the art of their homeland and then expose them to what’s happening right now politically,” said Torio

Artists are selling many of the pieces on display, but perhaps the most valuable aspect of the show is learning the history of a country and its people, as they try to survive a war with no end in sight.

The HeArt & Soul of Ukraine exhibit is at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights and will be on display through April 2. For more information on tour schedules and admission, click here.