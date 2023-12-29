U.S. Navy Sailor facing firearm charges after NCIS search warrant served at his home

A U.S. Navy sailor was arrested Thursday as Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents served a search warrant at his home and is facing several state charges relating to either possessing, manufacturing or transporting unlawful firearms.

Manuel Regalado, 34, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of possessing of an assault weapon, possessing or transporting a machine gun and possessing or manufacturing a short-barreled rifle, according to records obtained from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

SDSO records show Regalado was booked into San Diego Central Jail just after 4 p.m. Thursday but was released from custody at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, shortly after posting bond. Those records also confirmed that Regalado was employed by the U.S. Navy at the time of his arrest.

NCIS has not provided NBC 7 with any details related to the investigation, however, "CBP’s Office of Field Operations’ Special Response Team (SRT) assisted [with the operation]," a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson confirmed.

Neighbors shared photos taken during the warrant operation with NBC 7 that show a large number of firearms atop cardboard boxes laid out under a temporary canopy in the driveway of Regalado's Tierrasanta home as NCIS agents were serving the warrant.

A photo showing at least two dozen firearms in the driveway of a Tierrasanta home as NCIS agents serve a search warrant on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Late Thursday evening, agents continued to bring items out of the home and were also seen loading sealed pink plastic and brown paper bags in the back of law enforcement vehicles.

NBC 7 crews also observed more than four-dozen ammunition cases stacked in the front yard of the home. The cases were labeled with various descriptions including "MP7 MAGS," ".45 HK," and "AK74."

An NCIS agent loads bags removed from a Tierrasanta home into the back of a law enforcement vehicle on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

NBC 7 reached out to the Naval Education Training Command, the parent command that Regalado who stated that they would still have to look into the reported arrest for confirmation and that a statement would not be immediately available.

Attempts Friday by NBC 7 to reach Regalado were unsuccessful.