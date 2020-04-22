U.S., California Education Departments Name Sustainability Honorees, Including 4 in San Diego

Four San Diego Schools were among the honorees named Wednesday by the California Department of Education as state Green Ribbon Schools for their efforts to reduce environmental impact and boost sustainability.

A total of 19 schools, eight districts, and six private institutions across the state were included in California's Green Ribbon Schools accolade list.

In order to receive the distinction, campuses or districts must display " innovative efforts" toward addressing the U.S. Department of Education's three pillars: reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education.

Jefferson Elementary, part of the Carlsbad Unified School District, won the gold award, the only public school in the county to win.

"Congratulations to the honorees," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. "California Green Ribbon Schools expertly use local approached to tackle global issues such as sustainability and environmental literacy. Students are not only learning and practicing environmental stewardship but also sharing those sustainable practices with their families and in their communities."

San Diego county campuses and districts included in California Green Ribbon School Awardees list were: