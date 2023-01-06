Two Years: Saturday Marks Sad Milestone in Case of Missing Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete

Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of May "Maya" Millete, the Chula Vista mother of three young children.

Maya's husband, Larry Millete, is awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with her disappearance.

While Maya’s family is still searching for answers, police haven't given up on the investigation.

"Jan. 7 is the last time we had any communication with my sister," Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister, told NBC 7 this week.

Maya went missing days before a planned trip for her daughter's birthday.

"That night I called ... and I still remember, like, the panic, the feeling of panic, how something is wrong," recalled Drouaillet.

Since that day, Drouaillet has quit her job and dedicated her time to organizing search teams, hoping to find clues that would lead to her sister.

"My sister is the leader — she is a team lead — and I said I always ask her, 'You have to be with me. I know you want to be found,' and that just kept me going," reflected Drouaillet.

Countless search parties, events and instances of community support during the past 24 months have all, sadly, not borne fruit in the search for Maya.

"Any family member of any loved ones would think that they still want them to be with us and be able to find us, whether we find her breathing and alive — that would be a miracle," Drouaillet said.

Larry's arrest last October was nerve-wracking, Drouaillet said.

"It's heartbreaking to have a family member be on trial," Drouaillet said through tears. "He's still a family member. He was with us for 20 years."

As Larry’s case moves forward in the criminal justice system, Maya's family hopes new and critical information about her whereabouts will be revealed.

"I just hope that at this trial we can get some light and more information as to where she can be, and I hope and pray that whoever is responsible for her disappearance will tell us where she is and have a change of heart," Drouaillet said.

Possibly a change of heart that could lead to closure and justice for Maya.

On Saturday Drouaillet is hosting a Two years Too Long tribute ceremony and hike for Maya, which will begin at 9 a.m. at Mount San Miguel Park, in Chula Vista.