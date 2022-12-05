Two Tweens Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Nestor

Two boys were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while on their bikes in Nestor, police said Monday.

Just before 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, a 37-year-old man was driving southbound on the 900 Saturn Boulevard block when the two boys, aged 12 and 13, were riding their bicycles across 900 Saturn Boulevard from east to west, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of a Volkswagen Jetta struck the boys in the southbound lane, causing both victims to lose consciousness, the SDPD reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

CPR was performed on the 12-yTwo Boys Struck by Car, Taken to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuriesear-old before both boys were taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

The driver, whose name was not released, is not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the SDPD reported.

The status of the two boys was currently unknown.