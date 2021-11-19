Traffic Stops on I-5 in Carlsbad for Cash Dash

Traffic in North County came to a standstill Friday morning when drivers discovered money all over Interstate 5.

Travelers jumped out of their vehicles in both directions in Carlsbad near Cannon Road around 9:30 a.m. to scoop up what appears to be bills all over the freeway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An armored car opened, allowing cash to fall out, according to the CHP.

It's not clear yet what denomination the bills were, but Instagram user @DemiBagby posted herself with fistfuls of ones. It appears that Bagby is the same woman did a flip while threw out the first pitch at a Padres game in August.

An armored car is visible in the IG post, which appears to be stopped and unoccupied in the vehicle.

"This is the most insane thing I've ever seen," Bagby says while people dart around behind her on the video, grabbing bills. "Some dropped money all over the freeway."

Showing more restraint than some, Bagby and a friend left the money and scene behind them and drove down the empty freeway, traffic still stopped in Carlsbad.

Friday's incident is not the first time such a thing happened in San Diego. In 2009, some people hoping to elude police tossed cash out of their SUV during a chase.