Traffic Reported on SB I-15 Following a Police Pursuit of Burglary Suspects

Several people were detained Thursday after leading police on a chase following a theft at an Ulta Beauty location, affecting evening traffic on southbound Interstate-15.

The suspects took at least $3,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty on Carmel Mountain. Police located the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 15 and conducted a stop where one person was detained. While police were detaining the person, the car took off and a pursuit began,

SkyRanger 7 was overhead the pursuit that then ended on southbound I-15 and Interstate 8 when the driver stopped the car and ran out into multiple lanes of traffic eventually getting caught by police officers.

Another person was in the car and surrendered to the police, a short time later. Police said a total of four people were detained.

The pursuit affected traffic on southbound I-15 during rush hour.

No other information was available.

