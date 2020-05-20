Top State Educator Talks About Reopening Schools

California Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, will virtually meet on Thursday with district superintendents throughout the state to share ideas about when and how schools should reopen.

Thurmond talked on Wednesday about the plan as it presently stands.

“There will not be a common reopening,” said Thurmond in a webinar call. “Rather, school districts would make their own decisions about when they will reopen,” Thurmond said districts will make that determination with guidance from public health officials.

He said it would mean fewer people in the classroom to accommodate social distancing. Students and teachers would wear masks, and schools will be sanitized daily, Thurmond said.

Lindsay Burningham is a first-grade teacher who has been teaching via zoom in the last two months. She would love to get back to her classroom at Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary School if the schools are safe.

“I don’t see how it’s possible for them to put precautions in place,” Burningham said, noting how much state funding to education has been cut.

“I’m hopeful, I really am hopeful,” she said. “It’s going to need work from state and federal governments to make it possible."

“We know there are new challenges we have, but as it relates to the challenge of providing education for students, California is meeting the challenge,” Thurmond said.