Top-Ranked Team USA Archer Brady Ellison at Tokyo Olympics: What to Know

Team USA Archer Brady Ellison thinks archery is a pretty simple sport to explain. But can he do it with Legos?

Brady Ellison it the top-ranked archer in the world. NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with Ellison to talk about his training -- and his target, a gold medal -- at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

As the top-ranked archer on the planet, Ellison has a bullseye on his back. He told NBC 7 that although he’s won three Olympic medals in the past, gold is what he’s after in Tokyo.

With that hunger and laser-sharp focus, that No. 1 spot on the podium could very well be his for the taking.

Ellison will compete in Individual, Team and Mixed Team Archery at the Tokyo Olympics. You can watch Archery on NBCOlympics.com here.

Up first, on July 23: Mixed Team Archery prelims, which air at 5:30 p.m. PT on NBCOlympics.com and at 10:15 p.m. PT.

Ellison will also compete on July 25 and likely beyond as the elimination rounds unfold and competitors either advance or are knocked out. Here’s the full schedule for archery at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic Medals

Ellison is a three-time Olympic medalist.

London Olympics 2012: Silver in team archery

Rio Olympics 2016: Silver in team archery and bronze in individual archery

The athlete also competed in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, so Tokyo is his fourth Olympics.

Where is Brady Ellison From?

Ellison was born on Oct. 27, 1988, in Glendale, Arizona, and grew up in Globe, Arizona. He moved to Chula Vista in San Diego County to train at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center and still lives part-time in Chula Vista.

Other Facts About Brady Ellison

Ellison loves to cook; his specialty dish is biscuits and gravy

He loves the outdoors – including fishing

He married Slovenian archer Toja Ellison in April 2016

He and Toja Ellison have a son, Ty, who was born in November 2020

Ellison’s coach is Kisik Lee

Brady Ellison on NBC 7's Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo Podcast

Before heading to Tokyo, Ellison joined NBC 7’s Steven Luke on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast to talk about his life as an Olympic archer – and just how much he wants that gold.

Listen to the episode below:

“Every single day is thinking about that gold medal," Ellison said. "It's all I can think about. Every arrow I shoot, everything I train for, it's all about winning that gold."

Ellison has always been one of America's best archers, but after the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, he took his game to a new level and broke a world record for accuracy along the way. In 2019, the last full season before the pandemic, he strung together a series of wins in what many consider the best season in the sport's history.

But few people know the secret behind his success.

On our podcast, Ellison shared how his wife convinced him to travel overseas to a "healer" from Slovenia for a miracle cure to the lingering finger pain which nearly ended his career.

Listen/Subscribe to NBC 7’s Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast wherever you enjoy listening to podcasts. On each episode, NBC 7 News Today anchor Steven Luke will sit down with athletes in their prime, each with their sights set on one thing: representing Team USA in Tokyo this summer. How will they achieve their Olympic dreams?