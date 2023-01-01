Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022

San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.

No. 5: ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Whale Shark Sighting Off the Coast of San Diego (Sept. 9)

A nearly 25-feet long whale shark was spotted swimming up to a San Diego Whale Watch boat. It spent a few minutes swimming around the curious onlookers, putting on quite the show. NBC 7's Dana Williams spoke with the captain who captured the rare moment on video.

No. 4: Wildlife Photographer Shoots TEN Mountain Lions … in His Backyard in Ramona (May 18)

Roy Toft, a world-traveling photographer, has shot video and stills of coyotes, California gray fox, raptors, lynx, opossums, skunks, mule deer and raccoons on his East County property.

No. 3: Giant Beams on Big Rig Slide Into Cab, Fatally Impaling Trucker on I-8 (Jan. 4)

An industrial accident was to blame in early January when the driver of a blue single-cab Peterbilt truck hauling very large beams was killed east of El Cajon.

The semi came to a stop in the No. 1 lane of the freeway not far from Harbison Canyon, east of El Cajon.

No. 2: Sea Lions Chase Away Beachgoers in La Jolla (July 10)

A viral video showing two sea lions chasing away beachgoers at San Diego's La Jolla Cove has people on the internet questioning how we coexist with marine life, but a spokesperson for SeaWorld San Diego said the video may not be what it appears. NBC 7’s Ramon Galindo has more.

No. 1: New Details Emerge About SDSU Football Player Rape Allegations (Aug. 26)

Graphic photos and diary entries provide new insight into the case. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda has the story.

In December, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to charge the former players named in the criminal complaint. A civil lawsuit is ongoing — Ed.

