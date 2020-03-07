Tijuana

‘To Change the World’: Girl, 8, Has an IQ of 162, Hopes to Become Astronaut

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Adhara Sánchez

“I want to be an astronaut to change the world.”

That is what 8-year-old Adhara Pérez Sánchez hopes to become once she’s older. She is currently attending Universidad CNCI, a university in Mexico, and is studying systems engineering and mathematics.

According to tests conducted since she was four years old, Adhara was found to have an IQ of 162, her mother Nayeli Sánchez told Telemundo 20.

It's an IQ higher than her superhero: Albert Einstein, her mom said.

She was born in Veracruz, Mexico and recently traveled to Tijuana, Mexico to give a presentation on black holes. An event organized by the Institute of Art and Culture (IMAC) in Tijuana where kids were surprised to hear her speak.

"I'm surprised because how can a little girl know so much more than an adult? She already has two college careers," said Karen Alonso, a young girl who attended her presentation.

Adhara has been to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas and was invited to study astronomy at the University of Arizona.

“I have to stay there for three months to learn and get accustomed to hearing and speaking English,” Adhara said.

At the age of three, Adhara was diagnosed with Autism. She is currently in the process of creating a device to help autistic kids.

"I’m making a bracelet that measures kid’s emotions and then parents will be able to see what emotion their kids have by checking a phone, tablet or computer," Adhara said.

Her projects don't stop there, she is about to publish a book and hopes to work at NASA and travel to Mars.

Her advice for others?

"Do not give up, and if you don't like where you are, start planning where you want to be," Adhara said.

