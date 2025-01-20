Tiny homes in El Cajon helps women and children get back on their feet

Tucked away behind the Meridian Baptist Church on S. Third Street in El Cajon is a group of six tiny homes that provide shelter for women and children.

Carol Ortiz is one of the residents who has been temporarily staying in one unit since September of last year.

"I would like to get on my feet and give somebody else this cabin," said Ortiz.

Ortiz currently works two part-time jobs and has been trying to save enough money to get her own place. She worked a 15-hour shift on Saturday night. Despite, she says, it hasn't been enough.

"I don't make enough money for an apartment. I make about $1,200 to $1,500 a month and I manage to save a little bit from that, but I do have expenses like the trolley, I don't have transportation," said Ortiz.

Ortiz has been receiving assistance from the nonprofit organization Amikas, which built and operates the tiny homes.

The city of El Cajon was one of the first in San Diego County to approve a tiny homes program as a means of temporary housing. The pilot program started in 2020. At a city council meeting last December, council members decided to keep the program permanently.

"I think that the simple part is that we care," said Rolland Slade, the pastor of Meridian Baptist Church.

Ortiz has felt Slade's love and compassion first-hand, and she hopes to one day pay back his kindness. Her plan is to work in social services to help the homeless community.

"I found myself in this situation and I want to help others. I do. Because I know I'm going to be OK. I just need a job… and I'm going to be OK," said Ortiz.

There are currently six occupied tiny homes, and El Cajon leadership is working with Amikas to expand the program to potentially add four more cabins down the road.

"Ideally, the vision and the dream I have is to have 10 cabins altogether and so we are working with the city and looking at our footprint, looking at our capacity," said Slade.

Ortiz is grateful for this opportunity to get back on her feet after she fell on hard times in 2024. Thanks to the kindness of a stranger, she was guided toward Meridian Baptist Church, where she gets to temporarily stay and save enough money to set herself up for success. But it's been a challenge. Ortiz's six year-old grandson, Zayden, has been keeping her strong.

"He gives me so much love that he keeps me going. Like, we're helping each other," said Ortiz.

The tiny homes only allow women and children to reside there, and they have to be a resident of El Cajon. They're currently at capacity and have a waiting list. On average, Slade said the women stay there an average of 115 days before finding permanent housing.

According to the San Diego Housing Commission, roughly 78% of the people living in the temporary housing at Meridian Baptist Church have since transitioned into permanent homes.