Tijuana celebrates its 134th anniversary

It was on July 11, 1889, when the city of Tijuana was officially founded, a municipality that has historically been cataloged as a home of migrants who come to seek opportunities.

"The territory of what was Tía Juana, the Rancho de la Tía Juana, was divided and then the central part of what is now the old center of Tijuana is populated," recalled chronicler Mario Ortiz Villacorta.

Thus arose the city that has the busiest border in the world.

"You behave well, you don't get into trouble, and you don't do anything wrong, it's good for you, and there is work here to spare, there's no lack, whoever wants to work here finds quick work, it's all a matter of just looking a little bit, I think there's a lot of work in Tijuana," Carlos Garcia told Telemundo 20.

For those who arrived from the south of the country, the city of Tijuana has conquered them and now they have decided to stay for many years, as in the case of Guadalupe Villarreal, originally from the state of Chiapas.

"Three years ago, I arrived, and the truth is I liked it a lot, we came for work more than anything because there is a lot, it is a city that is noble in that aspect, however in our state, it is very beautiful, but there is very little work. I don't think I'll move from here for the time being, I think I'll stay here, I'll stay here for many years."

A celebration was held at the Municipal Palace and through historical archives the evolution of the city was remembered, where a cake was brought in to celebrate.

"Women and men from very different parts of the country and our planet creating a multicultural mosaic always open to the world," said the governor of the state, Marina del Pilar.

According to the latest INEGI report, more than 1,939,000 people live in Tijuana.