Three Shot in San Diego Park Saturday Night

By City News Service

Two young men and a teenage boy were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting that occurred while they were hanging out in a park in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 4100 block of 54th Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

One or two male suspects fired multiple gunshots at the 20- and 19- year-old men and the 17-year-old boy, who were in Colinas Del Sol Park, Heims said.

All three victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.

An investigation was underway.


