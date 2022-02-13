Three Shot in San Diego Park Saturday Night

Two young men and a teenage boy were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting that occurred while they were hanging out in a park in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 4100 block of 54th Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

One or two male suspects fired multiple gunshots at the 20- and 19- year-old men and the 17-year-old boy, who were in Colinas Del Sol Park, Heims said.

All three victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.

An investigation was underway.