Thousands of San Diegans Without Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame

High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday morning.

San Diego County is currently under a wind advisory. Coastal communities and deserts will be under the advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 15-25 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.

Large trees came down in Balboa Park and Mission Hills, in San Diego; near Campo, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border; and elsewhere around the county. A woman was struck by the tree in Balboa Park and was lucky to have suffered only minor injuries.

At a little after 11 a.m. on Thursday, San Diego Gas & Electric's outage map web page showed nearly 3,500 customers without power everywhere from North County to the border:

Granite Hills/ Bostonia/ East El Cajon: 749 customers affected. Power estimated to be restored at 4 p.m.

Japatul Valley/ Buckman Springs/ Morena Village: 69 customers affected. Power estimated to be restored at 2 p.m.

Blossom Valley/El Monte: 452 customers affected. Power estimated to be restored at 1 p.m.

Julian/ Santa Ysabel/ Morettis: 99 customers affected. Power estimated to be restored at 2 p.m.

Julian/ Kentwood In The Pines/ Banner: 74 customers affected. Power estimated to be restored at 1 p.m.

University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights: 1,383 customers affected. Power estimated to be restored at 3:30 p.m.

The high winds are also affecting traffic in East County, where two big rigs were blown over on Interstate 8.