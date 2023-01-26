Eucalyptus Tree Falls on Woman in Balboa Park Amid Gusty Santa Ana Winds

A woman was hurt Thursday morning when a eucalyptus tree toppled over in Balboa Park and landed on her amid gusty Santa Ana wind conditions.

The incident was reported sometime before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado. There, a roughly 80-to-90-foot tree uprooted and was on its side as onlookers gawked at the tree. Images from the scene showed at least one ambulance and stretcher were also spotted on site.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

"We’re in amazement," said Jeff Davidson, who was walking with a friend in the area at the time. "I mean, we literally went down, turned around and came and then we saw this. I told my friend, I said, ‘That could have been you.’"

The downed tree comes as parts of San Diego County face a wind advisory. Coastal communities and deserts will be under the advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by 15 to 25 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS warns these Santa Ana winds have the potential to lead to power outages. Already, the windy conditions have canceled classes for the Mountain Empire Unified School District for Thursday and flipped two big rigs on Interstate 8.

