Gusty Santa Ana Winds Close All Mountain Empire Schools Thursday

Gusty Santa Ana winds will pick up Thursday night, according to forecasters, prompting the National Weather Service to issue wind warnings and advisories for the entire county.

Winds are expected to be so intense on Thursday that the Mountain Empire Unified School District has closed all schools for the day, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The region's mountains and valleys were placed under a high wind warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday due to winds expected in the 30 to 40 mph range with some gusts reaching up to 65 mph. The rest of the county was under a wind advisory during the same period.

Winds are expected to peak during the day Thursday, increasing anywhere from 5 to 10 mph from Wednesday's expected highs.

Santa Ana winds bring big gusts, dry weather and fire danger to San Diego County. Here's what causes them.

Friday is "going to be a pretty windy day," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "It's all because of that area of high pressure" over Arizona and Utah.

That same pressure system is increasing temperatures for the region as well. Santa Ana winds flow downward from the mountains and when this happens, the airmass warms, pushing warmer temperatures to the coast and inland valleys.

By Thursday, temperatures will be around 70 at the coast and inland, the upper 50s in the mountains and low-70s in the deserts.

Don't expect the warmer weather to last for too long. Over the weekend, an onshore weather pattern returns, breaking down that area of high pressure and bringing cooler temperatures and the chance for rain again by next week, Parveen said.

The earliest chance for rain is Sunday evening but the storm could last for several days with rain across the county and snow in the mountains.