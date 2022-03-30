Thousands of San Diegans Have Applied for State Rent Relief Ahead of Thursday Deadline

San Diego tenants have until Thursday, March 31, to apply to the state's rent relief program designed to help renters and landlords who have struggled through the pandemic.

"It's racking my brain. I got no income, I can't pay $2,100 right now. I'm barely being able to pay my other bills," said Genea Wall.

Wall is among the many San Diegans who have leaned on the state’s rent relief program under Assembly Bill 2179, aid she’s relied on to help pay her rent these last few months.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wall worked as an Uber driver during the pandemic. She struggled from the drop in business at first, and then health risks. After a period of unemployment she recently got a new job, but then caught COVID.

Housing attorney Gilberto Vera said his team has helped thousands sign up for the state’s program.

"What is being extended is the protection that if you have a pending rental assistance application that you have to submit by March 31st. That’s being extended and that is what prevents the landlord from evicting you until that application is either approved or if it's denied," explained Vera.

Tenants who submit applications Thursday may still be granted aid.

Vera said it's taken three to four months for some applications to be approved and reimbursements to get back to landlords.

"It is going to mutually benefit landlords and tenants, this extension, because you want those applications paid out," said Vera. "So although it benefits the tenant, the money is really going to the landlord."

Residents who are behind on rent or utility payments and landlords who are struggling due to COVID-19 related hardships can still apply for rent relief through March 31.

Click here for a full a guide with links to resources to help you navigate the process. The program offers free financial assistance to landlords and renters who need help with unpaid or future rent or utilities, according to the state's website.