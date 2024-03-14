Things to do this weekend in San Diego: ShamROCK San Diego, King James and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, March 15

Liberty Public Market 8th Anniversary

Three-day event | Free

Get ready for a three-day extravaganza filled with fun, music, and good eats.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

Puffs

7 p.m. at Casa del Prado |$20

Set against a backdrop of spells, potions and magical creatures, Puffs is a comedic and inspiring tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

At the Del Mar Fairgrounds |$53

Vincent van Gogh Returns to San Diego. This stunningly beautiful exhibition blends over 300 of Van Gogh’s most celebrated works. The exhibit will be in town until April 4.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford shares an inside look at this year's bloom ahead of the flower field's opening at Carlsbad Ranch.

Saturday, March 16

ShamROCK San Diego - St. Paddy’s Day Music + Beer Festival

2 to 11 p.m. at the Gaslamp Quarter| $39

Come decked out in green attire to the 28th annual ShamROCK, where you can listen to Irish and tribute bands, watch Irish dancers, join in on games and shenanigans and drink Irish cocktails, craft and green beer. All ages are welcome.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Balboa Park | Entry to the festival is $10 per adult (21+); Active duty military with ID are free.

The 42nd annual event’s theme is “Unity with Peace in Ireland and Beyond.” The festival has craft and vending booths and live music. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue at Laurel Street. All ages are welcome.

King James

8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $33-$101

The breathtaking career of NBA icon LeBron James is the backdrop for this energetic and funny play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.

Walk for Animals North County

Kit Carson Park | Free to observe

The San Diego Humane Society invites pet lovers to participate in its 25th annual Walk for Animals — North County in Escondido on March 16, 2024.

Butterball joins NBC 7 to share details of the event on Saturday at Kit Carson Park in Escondido to benefit the San Diego Humane Society.

Sunday, March 17

Leprechauns & Live Music

Noon to 3 p.m. at Seaport Village

Jam out to some Irish tunes and be on the lookout for leprechauns while grabbing dinner, drinks and dessert in the village. Don’t forget to snap a selfie in the shamrock light tunnels!

Charlotte’s Web

2 p.m. at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts | $19 to $44

Do you miss Charlotte, Wilbur and their farm animal friends? Enjoy this classic tale with a unique and imaginative twist. Expect bluegrass music and a cleverly designed set.

Ashley McBryde: The Devil I Know Tour

7 p.m. at The Magnolia | $64.50

Ashley McBryde is in San Diego for her The Devil I Know Tour.

Circus Vargas

1 p.m. in Mission Valley |$25

The Circus is back in town. Circus Vargas is in Mission Valley until April 8.