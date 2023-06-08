‘They took our lifeline': Elderly couple waiting to take back independence as MTS strike enters 4th week

With the bus driver strike in San Diego’s South Bay in its fourth week, the MTS Board of Directors added to next week’s agenda a proposal to add $1 million to the $21 million already proposed to increase salaries. This weekend, the drivers’ union rejected the “last, best, and final” offer from MTS contractor Transdev.

In the meantime, fewer than 10% of bus routes in the South Bay are running on a daily basis.

“I’m very angry with MTS. They need to help those drivers,” said long-time rider John Holley.

The Nestor man said the bus is his and his wife’s primary mode of transportation.

“We had every 15-minute service, and we get out and go down to Imperial Beach. We go to the stores over there,” Holley said while sitting at his usual bus stop. “And what is the city doing? What is our mayor doing? What is our representative doing?”

Despite his frustration, Holley said he sides with the drivers.

“I completely understand them. I’m with them. Good for them. They’re protesting, but it’s affecting us.”

Union representatives asked MTS to step in and void its contract with Trasndev.