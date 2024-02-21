‘The Wall That Heals' memorial allows San Diegans to honor Vietnam War veterans

The names of more than 58,000 Vietnam War veterans have been carefully etched into synthetic granite panels spanning 375 feet. Together the panels form a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Wall That Heals is a traveling exhibit that has toured the United States for the last 30 years. On March 19, the exhibit will make its way to El Cajon.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the same organization that built the wall in Washington D.C., offers communities the chance to host the wall as part of their mobile education program.

“On Tuesday, March 19, it will arrive in a big rig like an 18-wheeler hauler, and it'll be escorted by a whole bunch of ride groups and car groups, first responders,” Jeff Mueller, chair for The Wall That Heals, El Cajon 2024 Committee said.

“The parade will go all the way through, kind of zig-zag throughout El Cajon and end up at Wells Park on Wednesday the 20th.”

Starting Thursday, March 21, through Sunday, March 24, the wall will be open and free to the public 24 hours a day at the park.

The committee is looking for volunteers to help them assemble the display once it arrives at the park.

“You don't need to know anything about the Vietnam War, all of the training will be included,” Mueller said. “You just need to have a kind heart towards veterans and just be a happy face for people.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the event contact The Wall That Heals - El Cajon 2024 Committee.