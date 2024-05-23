The Salvation Army Presents Inaugural Donut Festival Aboard U.S.S. Midway Museum

The Salvation Army, in partnership with BakeMark, is proud to announce the inaugural Donut Festival aboard the historic U.S.S. Midway Museum, celebrating National Donut Day. For the past 15 years, BakeMark had sponsored National Donut Day, and this year marks a special occasion as they debut the first annual Donut Festival, showcasing some of the finest donut shops in San Diego County.

The Donut Festival will take place on Friday, June 7, from 1 PM to 3 PM, with access to the ship beginning at 12 noon. The event is FREE for everyone, with a special tribute to military veterans, who will be honored for their service.

The event will feature an exciting competition among participating donut shops, each presenting their unique interpretation of a 20th anniversary Midway-themed donut, commemorating the Midway’s 20th year as the world’s most visited and popular naval ship museum. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of delicious donuts while experiencing the rich history and iconic setting of the Midway.

“Our main goal with this event is to bring the community together in celebration of National Donut Day while also raising awareness about hunger in our region,” said Major Amy Reardon, Divisional Secretary for the Salvation Army San Diego. “Through the generosity of BakeMark, The Midway and the support of this community, we aim to make a meaningful impact in addressing food insecurity.”

The festival promises to be a fun-filled day for families, and donut enthusiasts alike, with two bands (Marine Corps San Diego Rock Band & Rat Pack Reborn), activities, and plenty of FREE mouthwatering treats to enjoy. Admission to the event is FREE, with donations encouraged to support The Salvation Army’s efforts to combat hunger and assist those in need.

This event is part of The Salvation Army’s annual tradition, National Donut Day, which began in 1938 as a fundraiser that honored the memory of The Salvation Army’s volunteer “Donut Lassies,” who served some of the comforts of home (donuts and coffee) to soldiers during World War I. At the time, these volunteers were the only female non-military personnel stationed on the front lines – and they prepared the donuts using hot oil, a stove, and the steel helmets made by the U.S. military.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s first annual Donut Festival and how you can get involved, click here!