Pacific Surfliner service delayed after person hit by train in Sorrento Valley

By NBC 7 Staff

A surfliner train is seen stopped on the tracks in Sorrento Valley, June 14, 2024.
NBC 7 San Diego

Rail traffic came to a halt Friday afternoon in San Diego's Sorrento Valley when a Pacific Surfliner hit a person on the tracks, according to an Amtrak official.

"On June 14, Amtrak Train 770 was traveling from Goleta, Calif., to San Diego at approx. 12:45 p.m. when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train in the city of San Diego. There have been no reported injuries to the 254 passengers or crew onboard."

The incident occurred near the intersection of Sorrento Valley Boulevard and Roselle Street.

The train service notified riders at 2:04 p.m. to expect lengthy delays until further notice after "trespasser activity." Officials said all train service in the San Diego area may experience service adjustments due to the investigation.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies are at the scene investigating the incident. The Amtrak official said that the agency was working with local law enforcement on the investigation.,

