Car drives through front of Escondido Starbucks, injures 4 people

A driver drove their car into the front of an Escondido Starbucks store on Saturday morning, injuring four people, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Officers received a call around 11:25 a.m. about a red Hyundai Sonata that had been parked in the parking lot had crashed through the front of the store, according to the agency.

The crash injured four customers inside the store, including two elderly people who were hospitalized, and two others who were treated for their pain and released at the scene, police said.

All injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening, although the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The driver of the car was not injured, police said.

The incident is being investigated as an accident and neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to be a factor in the crash.