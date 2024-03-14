The Padres are in Seoul but who will be on the roster to start the 2024 regular season?

When asked about the process of assembling the Padres traveling party for the historic 2-game Korea Series against the Dodgers, San Diego manager Mike Shildt had a fantastic response:

"We'll travel and then we'll party."

The Padres have arrived in Seoul. Let the partying commence!

San Diego is allowed to bring 31 players with them to make sure they can get through two exhibition games and two regular season matchups against L.A. (the usual 26 will be active for the latter). Interestingly, right now the Padres active roster shows exactly 31 players and looks like this:

PITCHERS (19):

Pedro Avila RHP

Jhony Brito RHP

Dylan Cease RHP

Tom Cosgrove LHP

Yu Darvish RHP

Enyel De Los Santos RHP

Jeremiah Estrada RHP

Woo-Suk Go RHP

Michael King RHP

Stephen Kolek RHP

Yuki Matsui LHP

Adrian Morejon LHP

Joe Musgrove RHP

Glenn Otto RHP

Luis Patino RHP

Wandy Peralta LHP

Robert Suarez RHP

Randy Vasquez RHP

Matt Waldron RHP

CATCHERS (3):

Luis Campusano

Kyle Higashioka

Brett Sullivan

INFIELDERS (6):

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Tucupita Marcano

Eguy Rosario

OUTFIELDERS (3):

Jose Azocar

Jurickson Profar

Fernando Tatis Jr.

However, as you may have noticed, this is not the group of 31 who made the international trip (Cease is making his way across the world separately because the trade was consummated after the team's flight left). Prospects Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley earned seats on the plane but are not on the list because they're so early in their careers they don't have to be protected on the 40-man roster yet. Those two will have to be added before Game 1 on March 20.

So, there will be changes. Odds are Merrill and Pauley will replace a pair of pitchers. Shildt was asked if they would take 16 pitchers along to have all the necessary innings covered.

"That math seems about right," says Shildt. "Plus or minus one. Maybe plus."

Removing two names from the current list would put the pitching staff for the exhibition games at 17. It's most likely that two from the group of Estrada, Kolek, Otto, and Patino would be the odd men out.

When the club has to cut down to 26 for the real thing against the Dodgers they'll probably prune a few more pitchers, likely the two remaining names from above and potentially one more, along with Marcano and another position player (Rosario, Azocar, and Sullivan being the most likely candidates).

We've been wondering for a few months now what the Padres would look like. Now that the picture is clearing up, it sure looks like a playoff-caliber roster.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.