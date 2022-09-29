On Friar Podcast: Padres Playoffs Primer With Baseball America's Kyle Glaser

With seven games left in the regular season the Padres need to go 2-5 while the Brewers go 6-1 for San Diego to miss out on the playoffs. That's a tall order (for both clubs) so assuming we'll have a champagne-soaked clubhouse celebration sometime in the next week, let's look ahead to the Wild Card series.

What's the starting pitching rotation going to look like? Where are San Diego's biggest concerns? Every post-season there's a player who plays like an MVP even though he's not a household name. Which Padres have the best chance of doing that?

And, of course, can anyone on earth beat the Dodgers? NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson get the insider perspective from Baseball America's Kyle Glaser.

They also get some historical perspective on milestone home runs by Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols and find out what Manny Machado's chances of winning the National League MVP really are. And if you want to see all their smiling faces while they banter about, watch on NBC 7's YouTube channel or the NBC 7 app on your smart TV.

