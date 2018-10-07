Prevent Suicide With Punk Benefit at the Merrow

On Oct. 19, join Strike Twelve and more at the Merrow to help prevent suicide

By Rutger Rosenborg

Strike Twelve Press Photo
Courtesy of Strike Twelve

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of almost 45,000 Americans each year. It's a sad stat, but that doesn't mean we can't do our part to make that fact a thing of the past. 

Fortunately, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, Knight Time Entertainment is making suicide prevention a bit easier by bringing an AFSP fundraiser to the Merrow.

Strike Twelve, Gate Twelve, Making Incredible Time, Punch Card and Neurotic Mirage are supporting the cause by offering up some local punk rock jams, and artist Krystal Dyer will be painting live as well.

So much of the punk ethos is about emoting and releasing pent-up energy and anger in a safe and supportive environment, so it's only natural it would be the genre of choice for a benefit to help prevent suicide. 

You can listen to the bands below to get a taste of what's to come. 

And please, please, please, if you or a family member are having suicidal ideations -- or if you're just having a really rough time -- call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been an Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2016. Find out more here, or contact him here.

