The Biggest Hurdle to Reopening? Employees

Retail stores in San Diego County got the go-ahead to begin opening their doors to customers this week, now all merchants need is employees.

Many tell NBC 7 their employees are making more money on unemployment and are dragging their feet at the prospect of getting back to work.

“How do you tell your employee to come back to work when they’re earning more money for not working?” asked Brandon Foster who owns two gift stores near the beach in Oceanside.

He’s not alone.

The owner of Asylum Surf Shop, Asylum Skate, and the Sunglass Corner told us only 8 of his 16 employees agreed to return to work.

Stores were operating with minimum staffing on the first day that shopping restrictions were lifted and it worked out because, at least in Oceanside, there weren’t many customers.

Foster, who owns Sandy Toes and Little Louies, said he believes people are sick of being cooped up in their houses, and although some may choose to continue their isolation, many are ready to get out.

“I think they understand that if they follow the rules set out for us, that we can all do this very safely,” said Foster, who believed the Memorial Day weekend could be the beginning of a come back for stores like his.

Retailers must complete the “Safe Reopening Plan” required by the county and post it outside their stores along with signage reminding customers to stay home if they’re sick, stay at least 6 feet apart, and always wear facial coverings when inside establishments.

Stores are also required to do temperature checks on employees before each shift to ensure they’re healthy, and to provide hand washing stations and sanitizer.

The manager of Asylum Surf Shop said the precautions are necessary. “We’re all in this together,” said Rhodel Dhang. If we don’t follow the rules and directions, unfortunately, this might spike up again.”