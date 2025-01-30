Temecula Valley's festive February begins with a big Barrel Tasting Weekend

CRUSH IS MONTHS AWAY, and the bustling stretch of harvest-y must-dos don't have to be done at this point in time. But winter never brings a true slowdown scene to the vineyards of California; there's always a happening that's humming, especially around Temecula Valley. And over the first weekend of February, that happy hum will be very much about stellar sips of superb vinos at a big Barrel Tasting Weekend. Helmed by the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association, the Feb. 1-2 event will beckon wine lovers with the chance to try both "unfinished barrel and tank wine samples" as well as "finished and newly released wines" at an event that only "rolls" back around once each calendar. A single-day ticket is $79, while a designated driver ticket for either day is $49; bites and goodies are part of the scene, so plan on snacking as you sip or simply enjoy the celebration.

Join a Barrel Tasting Weekend in Temecula Valley Feb. 1 and 2, 2025. (photo: Temecula Valley Wineries)

MORE FEBRUARY FESTIVITIES... are festooning on the wine country's event-packed schedule, with a "Valentine Paint & Sip" landing at Miramonte Winery the Saturday before Valentine's Day — that would be Feb. 8 — and a couple of pre-Valentine's suppers at Europa Village Wineries & Resort, including a "Galentine's Dinner" Feb. 13. Valentine's events will flower across the wineries, with several special dinners in the works — check in with your go-to vineyard to see what's in store — while a few heartsy happenings just after the holidays will keep the Valentine's spirit sweet. For everything going on around the wineries, including the February-starting Barrel Tasting Weekend, visit this site.