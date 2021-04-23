Teens Killed in Crash Near SeaWorld Are ID'd

Authorities publicly identified a pair of 18- year-olds on Friday who were killed this week in a solo traffic accident near SeaWorld San Diego.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Ramona resident Kulten Sargent lost control of the 2003 Ford F-150 he was driving in the 500 block of Sea World Drive, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported.

The westbound pickup truck veered off the roadway at high speed and struck a light pole and a street light, leaving Sargent and his passenger, Ava Bender of San Diego, mortally injured and trapped in the wreckage, according to police.

Emergency crews freed the young man and woman from the crumpled vehicle. The both died at the scene.

Police believe Sargent may have been speeding when he lost control. When firefighters arrived, they began the process of getting them out.

Buttle said the truck was “so badly mangled,” police thought there may have been more than two people inside.

NBC 7 spoke with a friend at the scene of the deadly crash who said the victims were part of a group of friends who had just left a bonfire at Fiesta Cove and were headed to a second one at Ventura Cove.

Less than 24 hours after the crash, dozens of people paid their respects at the scene of the crash, many with tears in their eyes and shaken by the loss of their friends. A memorial grew alongside the road with flags, photos and flowers.