San Diego

Teens Killed in Crash Near SeaWorld Are ID'd

San Diego police said a teenage driver and his teen passenger were killed in the crash along Sea World Drive at Sea World Way

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities publicly identified a pair of 18- year-olds on Friday who were killed this week in a solo traffic accident near SeaWorld San Diego.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Ramona resident Kulten Sargent lost control of the 2003 Ford F-150 he was driving in the 500 block of Sea World Drive, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The westbound pickup truck veered off the roadway at high speed and struck a light pole and a street light, leaving Sargent and his passenger, Ava Bender of San Diego, mortally injured and trapped in the wreckage, according to police.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Vaccine Passports May Trip Some Up

reopening schools 1 hour ago

Miss In-Person School Enough to Want to Go This Summer? San Diego Unified Will Offer Classes

Emergency crews freed the young man and woman from the crumpled vehicle. The both died at the scene.

Police believe Sargent may have been speeding when he lost control. When firefighters arrived, they began the process of getting them out.

Buttle said the truck was “so badly mangled,” police thought there may have been more than two people inside.

NBC 7 spoke with a friend at the scene of the deadly crash who said the victims were part of a group of friends who had just left a bonfire at Fiesta Cove and were headed to a second one at Ventura Cove.

Less than 24 hours after the crash, dozens of people paid their respects at the scene of the crash, many with tears in their eyes and shaken by the loss of their friends. A memorial grew alongside the road with flags, photos and flowers.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSDPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us