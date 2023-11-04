Teenage suspect arrested in Otay Ranch Town Center shooting which sent mall into lockdown

Chula Vista police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Friday suspected of a shooting at an Otay Ranch Town Center brewery that quickly turned into a mall lockdown on Oct. 28, according to the agency.

Police arrested the teenager without incident on Friday evening and due to his age, are not releasing any more information about the suspect.

Law enforcement is still seeking more information regarding the incident and asks anyone with more details to contact them.

The shooting happened at Novo Brazil Brewing, located in the shopping mall at 2015 Birch Rd., at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Authorities placed the mall on lockdown for about 20-30 minutes following the incident.

Chula Vista police are still looking for the suspect who shot three people in the Otay Ranch Town Center. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada reports on Oct. 28, 2023.

Chula Vista officers found 4 shooting victims:

Chula Vista Police have contacted the four victims from the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was injured by gunshot wounds to his legs, but is expected to survive. Police believe him to have been involved in the initial dispute, the agency wrote in a press release.

A bullet wounded a uninvolved 58-year-old man in the leg and a 60-year-old woman, also in the leg. They were both treated at a hospital and are expected to live, Chula Vista police said.

Police believe a bullet grazed the leg of a 21-year-old woman, who also received treatment and is expected to live, the agency wrote on Monday.

CVPD said the shooting may have started during an argument between two groups.

Police investigation

CVPD said the incident was not an "active shooter" incident and believe there to be only one suspect who fired off a gun during the event. The suspect has not yet been found and no other information about the suspect is available at this time, police said.

"We believe there was one shooter and at least two people in that group," CVPD Lt. James Petray said during a news conference. "We have a group that was the suspect group, which we believe was approximately two people, potentially more."

"There does not appear to be evidence of a hate crime nor a nexus to terrorism," CVPD added in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The investigation is still ongoing. Several patrons were at Novo Brewing and the Otay Ranch Town Center when the shooting happened. Investigators have been reviewing witness video, but it will not be available to the public at this time, according to CVPD.

CVPD thanks the customers and community members who stayed on the scene to aid the investigation.

Founder of NOVO Brazil Brewing Company, Tiago Carneiro, released a statement regarding the incident on the following Sunday morning:

"There was a shooting incident last night at Otay Ranch Town Center with alleged participants eventually entering NOVO Brazil Brewing Company. One NOVO employee sustained a minor injury as a result of debris. One NOVO patron was struck by a bullet as an innocent bystander. We are grateful that both injuries are not life threatening, and we are praying for speedy recoveries," Carneiro wrote.