Teenage girl shot in the back in Talmadge; San Diego police investigating

A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the back in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego early Saturday morning, San Diego police said.

The girl was leaving a party in the area of 4400 Winona Ave. around 12:50 a.m., police said.

At 4950 El Cajon Blvd., witnesses said two groups of people were fighting, according to the San Diego Police Department. One individual from either group took out a gun and fired it multiple times, hitting the girl once in her upper back, police said.

The people ran away in multiple directions, according to SDPD.

Medical personnel transported the girl to the hospital, where she has been treated for serious injuries but is expected to live, police said.

Witnesses say the shooter is a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. His age is not known.

SDPD's Street Gang Unit responded to the incident and is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Shane Harris, President of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, held a press conference at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning in front of the Scripps Mercy Hospital, stating the victim is his niece and more details on the circumstances surrounding the Talmadge shooting.

NBC 7 has not confirmed his information.

No other information was available. This is a developing story. Keep checking back as NBC 7 is working to update this page with more information as is arrives.