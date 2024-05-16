Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Asian Cultural Festival, Ocean Beach Kite Festival and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, May 17

Two Door Cinema Club

8 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU | $52+

This popular alternative/indie band is coming to San Diego. With hits like “What You Know,” “Undercover Martyn” and “Something Good Can Work,” this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Diego International Fringe Festival

11-day festival Balboa Park| $13+

Two venues in the Arts District, Mockingbird Improv and Light Box Theater, will host artists from around the world in honor of the annual arts event.

Nat at night

5 p.m. at the Natural History Museum| $24

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. so the public can explore the museum after hours.

10 Years of Photography at Osider Magazine

6 p.m. at Oceanside Museum of Art| $15

Street Level Volume 2 takes inspiration from our current exhibitions to transform OMA into a stage for the discovery of performers, DJs, and artists from down the street to all over Southern California.

Saturday, May 18

Ocean Beach Kite Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Robb Athletic Field

This annual event, which started in 1948, is one of the oldest-running children’s kit festivals in the U.S. You can make and decorate your own kite with free materials and instructions. There will also be prizes for the best decorated kites and more. According to the event’s sponsor, the festival is “perfect for kids from 0-102.”

Asian Cultural Festival of San Diego

Noon to 8 p.m. at Mira Mesa Community Park | Free

This event features performances from a dozen countries and cultures. These performances include martial arts, dances and cooking demos. It is one of San Diego’s largest celebrations for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Fiesta Del Sol

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Fletcher Cove Park | Free

If you happen to be in San Diego’s North County, you can enjoy food from around the world and a beer and wine garden at Fiesta Del Sol. The free event also features live music, an arts and crafts fair and children’s activities.

A Day at the Park

Noon at Pepper Park| Free

This event was rescheduled from March due to rain. This is a FREE family-friendly multicultural celebration at Pepper Park on the National City Bayfront with face painting, golf, arts and crafts and more.

America on Main Street

3 p.m. in downtown El Cajon| Free

Highlights include multiple stages of live entertainment, American and ethnic food booths, rides, arts, crafts and display booths, a petting zoo, bounce houses and more.

Beer Fest and OTL Tournament

11 a.m. at Mariner’s Point| $40

This 8th annual event is a kick-off to the summer Over the Line tournament which will also be hosting some of San Diego’s finest Craft Breweries and Food Trucks at Mariners Point.

Sunday, May 19

Shock’N The Park

Liberty Station at noon| Free

Get ready to move and groove and welcome back one of San Diego’s most anticipated performances of the year, Shock’N The Park, presented by Culture Shock San Diego.

The Winehouse Experience

8 p.m. at the Music Box|$22-$82

Mia Karter Productions presents a Tribute to the late Amy Winehouse, featuring her incredible original music and many of the classic hits she covered over the years.

Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance

7:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell| some tickets left

Hough and an incredible cast of dancers pull out all the stops in this fast-paced live stage show featuring a wide array of dance styles. From elegant ballroom, sexy Latin, captivating contemporary and all your favorite styles of Dance.