A rescue is underway for a horse stuck off a trail in Carmel Valley.

The San Diego Humane Society was called to assist in the rescue on Thursday off State Route 56.

SkyRanger 7 captured aerial footage of a team of at least five people working to free the horse.

Details on how the horse got in its predicament were not immediately available. It is unclear if any injuries were reported in connection to the incident.