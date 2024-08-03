San Diego family cheers on Megan Valzonis during field hockey match at Paris Olympics

A San Diego family was in the stands in Paris, cheering on their Olympian on the U.S. women's field hockey team.

The cheering squad was for Megan Valzonis, formerly Rodgers, who grew up in Tierrasanta. Three generations of family members along with her husband and parents were at the game.

"They said they've never heard USA louder than here. They can hear everyone cheering USA, so it's been a great experience. It gets them pumped up and excited," Tracy Rodgers, Valzonis' mother, said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Valzonis first picked up the sport at De Portola Middle School. From high school to college, she just kept getting better. Now, at the pinnacle of her career, she can't imagine all of this without her family.

"Having my family here has been one of the greatest experiences of my life," Valzonis said. "Them experiencing me play on the biggest level of field hockey has been amazing."

After eight years without fans, Olympic families like this one are soaking up Paris. Their celebrating big time, especially when their team scores.

Watch the video above for the full story.