North County

Teachers Unhappy With Reopening Plans in One North County School District

The school district released a public statement Thursday mentioning the return of teachers to campus on October 29

By Claudette Stefanian

NBC Universal, Inc.

The  San Dieguito Faculty Association says their teachers aren't ready to get back into a classroom saying the risk is just too high.

Parents have been on edge about the reopening plans at San Dieguito Union High School District. NBC 7 spoke with one parent who left Wednesday’s board meeting frustrated and unhappy over the school's handling and communication over reopening plans, saying it’s making her anxious.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

“I don’t trust what environment I'm sending my student into,” said Heather Dugdale, a parent.

The school district released a public statement Thursday mentioning the return of teachers to campus on October 29. The San Dieguito Faculty Association said this wasn’t what they agreed to and said this puts teachers at risk. The President of the association, Duncan Brown says the current distance learning model is what's keeping teachers safe and is worried about making the switch so soon.

San Dieguito Union High School District Discusses Returning to In-Person Learning

“By implementing that, there will be members who will have to go out on leave who may not be able to get a paycheck or healthcare benefits,” Brown said.

Mike Allman, who’s a part of San Dieguito Families for School Reopening and who is running for the school board, said he and other parents are fully behind the district’s reopening plans. He doesn’t agree with the faculty association's letter. He says the current model is a disservice to students, and campuses who need to work on reopening point-blank.

Local

San Diego County 11 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Rising Cases Could Push San Diego Into Purple Tier, Officials Warn

Duncan Hunter Oct 12

50th Dist Candidates Campa-Najjar, Issa to Meet for Debate on NBC 7

“Our children are not doing well l know in distance learning,” Allman says. “I’ve heard now too many terrible stories. We need to get our kids back into school. It’s time to give them the education that they deserve.”

Duncan went on to add that he also feels this will compromise student learning with teachers having to focus their efforts on in-person and virtual environments.

This article tagged under:

North Countyreopening schoolsSan Dieguito Union High School District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us