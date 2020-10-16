Teachers Unhappy With Reopening Plans in One North County School District

The San Dieguito Faculty Association says their teachers aren't ready to get back into a classroom saying the risk is just too high.

Parents have been on edge about the reopening plans at San Dieguito Union High School District. NBC 7 spoke with one parent who left Wednesday’s board meeting frustrated and unhappy over the school's handling and communication over reopening plans, saying it’s making her anxious.

“I don’t trust what environment I'm sending my student into,” said Heather Dugdale, a parent.

The school district released a public statement Thursday mentioning the return of teachers to campus on October 29. The San Dieguito Faculty Association said this wasn’t what they agreed to and said this puts teachers at risk. The President of the association, Duncan Brown says the current distance learning model is what's keeping teachers safe and is worried about making the switch so soon.

“By implementing that, there will be members who will have to go out on leave who may not be able to get a paycheck or healthcare benefits,” Brown said.

Mike Allman, who’s a part of San Dieguito Families for School Reopening and who is running for the school board, said he and other parents are fully behind the district’s reopening plans. He doesn’t agree with the faculty association's letter. He says the current model is a disservice to students, and campuses who need to work on reopening point-blank.

“Our children are not doing well l know in distance learning,” Allman says. “I’ve heard now too many terrible stories. We need to get our kids back into school. It’s time to give them the education that they deserve.”

Duncan went on to add that he also feels this will compromise student learning with teachers having to focus their efforts on in-person and virtual environments.