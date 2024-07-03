Woman arrested at US-Mexico border for deadly 2020 Talmadge shooting

A woman who allegedly gunned down an ex-boyfriend four years ago in a Talmadge-area neighborhood was behind bars Wednesday and facing a murder charge following her arrest at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sheila Brigitte Camarena, 28, was taken into custody at San Ysidro Port of Entry shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old Mychael Farve of San Diego on Sept. 18, 2020, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault at about 3:30 a.m. that day found Farve in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue, suffering from gunshot injuries to his upper body, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have determined that Farve and Camarena had been in a prior dating relationship, according to police.

"On the day of this incident, a confrontation occurred between Camarena and Farve, and he was fatally shot," the lieutenant said.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect's arrest in February 2021.

Camarena was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee, where she was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.