Police Say Woman Is ‘Person of Interest' in Talmadge Killing, Should Be Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous'

Investigators with the San Diego Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a person of interest in the case of an early morning fatal shooting in Talmadge last month.

Police said on Friday that San Diego resident Mychael Farve, 33, who also went by the conventional spelling of Michael, was the victim in the shooting on the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in September.

Although police identified Sheila Camarena, 25, also a resident of San Diego, as a person of interest and not as a suspect in the killing, they did warn the public that they believe she should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Lt. Matt Dobbs told NBC 7 on Friday that investigators "have an idea what he was doing there" at 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 18 when Farve was shot but they are not yet releasing that information, adding later that "we know [Camarena] was there" when he was killed.

Camarena is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown eyes. Although her hair is naturally black, she has dyed it blond and/or red in the past, according to a Crime Stoppers release sent out on Friday morning.

San Diego police officers arrived that September morning to find Favre with wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Witnesses told investigators a small dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area where Favre was found wounded.

Anyone with information about Camarena is being urged to call San Diego Police or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tips can also be sent in to the Crime Stoppers website anonymously with digital devices. www.sdcrimestoppers.org