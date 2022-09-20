San Diego Police Searching for Woman, 26, Wanted in 2020 Talmadge Killing

Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted for the 2020 killing of a San Diego man, authorities said Tuesday.

Sheila Camarena, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for the September 18, 2020 death of Mychael Farve, 33. The killing occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Camarena was described as a 5-feet-5-inch tall Hispanic woman, weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she is known to dye her hair blonde or red.

Anyone with information on Camarena's location is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. They are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Visit their website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on