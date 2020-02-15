Taking a Look Inside the NAVWAR Facility in Old Town

From the outside Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) in Old Town looks like an old factory, but the inside is something completely different.

“We do the research, the development, the science and technology of the most modern cybersecurity and cyber systems,” said Greg Geisen, Facilities Plan and NAVWAR Revitalization lead.

The NAVWAR building has been around since the 1940s, back then it used to be a factory that built military airplanes during World War II.

“Going from a factory in the 1940s to cutting-edge cyber technology today is extreme,” Geisen said.

Geisen said NAVWAR operates the largest network in the world. He says that work stops 8 million cyber intrusion attempts every day. And they do that in smaller office buildings the U.S. Navy constructed inside the old factory shell.

Geisen said the U.S. Navy is looking for a trade: build them a modern office building part of this property and you can have the rest.

“And the beauty for the taxpayer? There’s no cost to them,” Geisen said.

The San Diego Association of Governments wants to partner with the Navy to build a grand central station to connect mass transit to Lindbergh Field. Geisen hopes the Navy can have a plan in place within the next five years.

Geisen also said the first priority is protecting the work that goes on inside these offices, deep inside the old World War II factory.

“NAVWAR’s current facilities are not adaptable, sustainable or compatible with NAVWAR’s growing mission requirements,” said Geisen. “To execute its high-tech operations and to meet emerging security requirements, NAVWAR is in need of new modern facilities. This public-private venture could result in a state-of-the-art 1.5 million square foot NAVWAR facility, as well as a substantial economic benefit to the region through the construction and operation of new commercial, transportation, and housing facilities.”

Redeveloping NAVWAR in San Diego Here's your chance to say what you think should be done with the NAVWAR (SPAWAR, Condolidated Aircraft) buildings near Old Town. The U.S. Navy is considering everything from keeping them as is or redeveloping them to something the entire community could use.

The Navy will host a public meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19, to gauge community reaction to six different plans at the Liberty Station Conference Center from 4 to 7 p.m.