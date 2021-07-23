Swimmer, Michael Andrew, Hopes to get Gold at Tokyo Olympics

It's been a while since San Diego has had a swimmer in the Olympics with gold medal potential - which is why you should remember the name, Michael Andrew.

Andrew lives in and trains in Encinitas and he comes from a very close family.

Standing nearly 6 feet 6 inches, Andrew is one of the tallest swimmers on Team USA - built like another Michael with the last Phelps, he has a disproportionately long torso and long powerful arms.

"When I was younger I was always forced into swimming all four strokes. I swam the sprints, I did the middle distance, I even did the 4 IM and I think growing up and challenging myself out of one discipline is what created the well-rounded athlete I am now," Andrew said.

Andrew's parents, originally from South Africa, have made huge life decisions based on their son's talent. He turned pro at 14 becoming the youngest swimmer in U.S. history to do so.

The family moved to San Diego's North County several years ago for a fresh start near the ocean and remains extremely close.

"Dad's my coach, mom's my agent, my sister is my biggest supporter, we're always surfing together hanging out and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the family unit that we are," he said.

Andrew qualified for Tokyo in three different individual events - setting an American record in the breaststroke at Olympic trials.

He credits his Christian faith as the driving force to succeed in the pool.

"We've been through seasons where you get on a high and you start to think you're all that and I realize I'm not, I'm just a man, that loves to do what I do, and I'm grateful for a family that keeps me grounded," he said.

Family, faith, and swimming - all part of an Olympic Journey bubbling to the surface in Tokyo.

When to Watch Andrew Light Up His Lane

It's only a matter of time till Andrew shows up on NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. But where and when, exactly?

July 24: 3:00 a.m. PDT: Heats for Men's 100M Breaststroke

July 28, 3:50 a.m. PDT: Heats for Men's 200 Individual Medley

July 30, 3:02 a.m PDT: Heats for Men's 50M Freestyle

Here’s the full schedule for swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

