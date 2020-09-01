Sweltering Heat Expected for Labor Day Weekend

A heat wave expected to take hold of the region on Friday will swing temperatures from below average to above average in time for the Labor Day weekend.

"We head into the weekend, we [will] have an excessive heat watch for most of the county for your entire Labor Day weekend, so just in time right," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from Friday morning through Monday evening for western valleys, the mountains and the deserts. An excessive heat watch will also be in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening in coastal areas.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool through Thursday Parveen said. High pressure will strengthen over California throughout the week and begin ushering in the sweltering conditions on Friday, forecasters said.

"By the end of the week, we're going to start to see temperatures warming up. Then the weekend, it's going to be really hot around here especially for the inland valleys," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "If you're inland, you're probably going to want to run that A/C this weekend."

Happy September 1st! We're ringing in the month by swinging from one extreme to the other. Below average temperatures will continue through Thu when we start a steep climb in high temps which will peak over the weekend. Enjoy the "cool" while it lasts! pic.twitter.com/oghAyT8pjN — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 1, 2020

Temperatures in the deserts could reach 119 on Sunday and Monday, while highs in the western valleys are expected to top out at 102 on Saturday, forecasters said.

No monsoonal moisture is expected to accompany this stretch of heat, meaning it will not feel as muggy as recent heat waves.

