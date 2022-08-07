SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest of Man Who Hid Inside Stranger's Home in San Diego

After several hours, San Diego police arrested a man involved in a SWAT standoff in the Rolando Village neighborhood of San Diego Sunday night.

The suspect has been identified as Tayvion Harrison, who has four active warrants for his arrest, including one felony for assault with a firearm, said SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Police received a call around 12:45 p.m. of an assault at 50th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, according to Lt. Sharki.

When officers arrived, the suspect took off running, dropped a gun, picked it back up and ran again. The suspect disappeared into the yards of homes, prompting officers to begin searching through yards, Lt. Sharki said.

Harrison then entered a stranger's home on Madeline Street and 62nd Street, where he barricaded himself.

Officers tried to call the man out of the house, but he remained inside the home for several hours. Around 4:30 p.m. officers called in their SWAT team.

At about 9:30 p.m., police arrested Harrison without any injuries.

Police were still investigating the incident and looking for one remaining firearm and other contraband that may be in the house.

