Woman Shot Following Fight in Bonita Parking Lot; Suspect Sought

A woman was killed after she was shot in Bonita during a fight between several women on the Fourth of July, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SDSO responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex off Briarwood Road, south of state Route 54, at about 7:40 p.m. where the woman had been shot, authorities said.

At the scene, people were performing CPR on the woman, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the torso or possibly in the back, SDSO said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died due to a gunshot injury. She was later identified as 19-year-old Janessa Del Valle.

Initially, SDSO said Del Valle was a teenager but authorities later said the victim was an adult.

The suspect remains outstanding. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Del Valle's death was ruled a homicide and SDSO's detectives have taken over the investigation.

A GoFundMe page was created to help cover funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is urged to contact SDSO's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.