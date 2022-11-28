Surviving Cyber Monday and Online Shopping

Millions of anxious fingers scrolled through websites and clicked on prizes on Cyber Monday that are often only found during that annual shopping event.

That includes scammers.

Americans were expected to spend $11.2 billion on deals posted by Amazon, Target, Walmart, and anyone with a website, according to an Adobe Analytics estimate.

“We all want that biggest discount, but are we buying from the place that we trust?” said Lance Larson, the co-director of San Diego State University’s Graduate Program on Homeland Security.

It's easier to trust known retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, Larson said — it’s the unknown that consumers have to be worried about.

“Sometimes what happens, we go down a rabbit hole,” Larson said with a smirk.

That rabbit hole may lead to online deals that could be too good to be true. Larson said to hold lesser-known vendors to a higher standard. Before hitting “purchase,” Larson recommends doing a simple search on the vendor.

“Use other people’s experiences,” Larson explained. “I really trust what the group thinks because if the group has had a bad experience, I’m more likely to have a bad experience too.”

“If there’s no reviews — yup, you’re going to take a risk,” Larson added.

The risk could cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars. It could also lead to identity theft.

Larson also recommended avoiding any payment sites that redirect shoppers away from a vendor’s website or ask for payments made via unconventional methods like wire transfers or gift cards. He said people should pay with systems like PayPal, Venmo or credit cards that allow you to trace the transaction.