Supervisors Vote to Advance Spring Valley 9-Acre Park Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Wednesday to advance plans for a new park in the community of Spring Valley.

Supervisors authorized the purchasing and contracting department to find a contractor to build Calavo Park in a residential community that features multi-family housing located near three elementary schools -- Casa De Oro, Highland and Loma -- and Monte Vista High School.

Budgeted at $8.9 million, the 9-acre park will feature an all-wheel area, community garden, dog area, pickleball court, restroom and perimeter fencing.

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said he's excited that the park will be built for residents in Spring Valley, which is located in his district.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"This part of my district historically has been underserved when it comes to recreational space," Fletcher said. "It will provide paths for walkers and runners, a dog park, picnic areas, playgrounds and a multi-use field."

A park volunteer will be able to live on the property and assist visitors after hours or perform related duties, according to Fletcher's office.

Supervisors approved the park proposal Wednesday on consent as a quorum of three -- Joel Anderson, Jim Desmond and Nathan Fletcher. Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer was absent due to illness. Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas was attending a California State Association of Counties event and excused herself from the meeting after making sure there were at least three supervisors present.

In a related matter, supervisors also voted 3-0 in favor of purchasing 49 acres from Caltrans -- at a price of $2.9 million -- toward the creation of the San Luis Rey River Park in north San Diego County.

Located in the communities of Bonsall and Fallbrook, the two-site river park is part of a master plan that supervisors approved in 2008. When completed, the 9-mile park would run parallel to state Route 76, along the San Luis Rey River from the Old Bonsall Bridge to Interstate 15.

Other proposed amenities include a dog park, basketball courts, baseball fields, picnic areas, a skate park, and a multi-use trail that will go from Interstate 15 to Oceanside.