Supervisors Approve Air Quality Strategies For Portside Communities

The county Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a set of strategies as part of an air pollution reduction plan for portside communities.

As part of the county Air Pollution Control District agenda, the board voted for:

Developing a plan to quantify health risks posed by air pollution sources;

Developing a program to provide residential air purifiers and monitors for up to 1,000 residences, as part of the 2020-21 operational plan;

Identifying the types of air quality projects that will receive priority for state funding by working with California Air Resources Board;

Developing a plan to enhance community outreach and engagement, and;

Defining APCD rules and procedures in response to major air quality emergencies.

Board Chairman Greg Cox said the policies are based on environmental justice, and help neighborhoods such as Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, Sherman Heights, along with National City, which are burdened by more air pollution.

The strategies "will help improve environmental health," Cox added.

The air pollution strategies are in line with Assembly Bill 617, signed into law in 2017 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

The law requires actions to improve air quality in communities disproportionately exposed to air pollution because of environmental, health and socioeconomic factors.

The Port of San Diego, U.S. Navy and local shipyards are also committed to strategies to reduce air pollution, according to the county.